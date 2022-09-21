Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Expensive medical trials become available, Kazakh PM

    21 September 2022, 10:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said that system-based state measures aim at improving quality and availability of healthcare, Kazinform reports.

    «Our goal is to provide everyone with high-quality and available medical care. To this end the state channels significant funds for the construction of health facilities, procurement of medical equipment, introduction of modern technologies, training. Expensive medical trials become available, for example, MRI, CT,» the PM said at today’s Government meeting. He also reminded that last year the Central Asia’s first Gamma knife centre for radiosurgical treatment was unveiled in Kazakhstan.

    He added the wages of health workers grew significantly countrywide. This year the average salary of doctors hit KZT 420,000, nurses earn KZT 234,000.

    The PM revealed that pursuant to the President’s task the rural healthcare modernization pilot project is being developed. It targets to build 650 primary healthcare facilities in rural settlements by 2025, and update 32 district hospitals.

    As stated there, expensive medical services become accessible with some 886,000 services provided.

    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Science and research Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool