21 September 2022, 10:40

Expensive medical trials become available, Kazakh PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said that system-based state measures aim at improving quality and availability of healthcare, Kazinform reports.

«Our goal is to provide everyone with high-quality and available medical care. To this end the state channels significant funds for the construction of health facilities, procurement of medical equipment, introduction of modern technologies, training. Expensive medical trials become available, for example, MRI, CT,» the PM said at today’s Government meeting. He also reminded that last year the Central Asia’s first Gamma knife centre for radiosurgical treatment was unveiled in Kazakhstan.

He added the wages of health workers grew significantly countrywide. This year the average salary of doctors hit KZT 420,000, nurses earn KZT 234,000.

The PM revealed that pursuant to the President’s task the rural healthcare modernization pilot project is being developed. It targets to build 650 primary healthcare facilities in rural settlements by 2025, and update 32 district hospitals.

As stated there, expensive medical services become accessible with some 886,000 services provided.

Photo: primeminister.kz