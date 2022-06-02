Expansion of women’s economic opportunities discussed at Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with Anita Bhatia, UN Assistant Secretary-General, Deputy Executive Director of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting the parties discussed topical issues for bilateral cooperation in the areas of addressing gender-based violence, women’s economic empowerment and broader representation at decision-making level as well as exchanged views on prospects of mutually beneficial partnership.

Rakhmetullin emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to gender agenda in the context of the country's international commitments in implementing the principles of the Beijing Platform for Action and the Sustainable Development Goals, and aims to improve the mechanisms for women's rights protection and empowerment.

In turn, Bhatia noted that Kazakhstan is considered as a regional leader in the implementation of best international practices in the field of gender equality and addressing gender-based violence.

Following the meeting, the parties noted the high level of bilateral cooperation and looked forward to a continued cooperation in priority areas of the current gender agenda.



