Expansion of flights discussed at Kazakhstan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 12th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation chaired by Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov and Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay took place in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The meeting discussed the wide range of issues of development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. In particular, the issues of interaction in the transit and transport sector, industry, tourist, geology, health, and agribusiness were considered. Also, attention was placed on the necessity to expand the airline geography of the two countries and increase regular flights.

Turkey is one of the priority trade and economic and investment partners of Kazakhstan. Last year's trade turnover between the countries exceeded $4.1bn, growing by 33%.

The Kazakh PM stressed that the Kazakh-Turkish partnership is of strategic nature and that exports from Kazakhstan to Turkey for 2021 rose by 39% and approximated $3bn, while imports to Kazakhstan from Turkey for 2021 grew by 20.5% and stood at $1.1bn.

Turkish businesses carry out investment projects worth a total of $5.5bn in Kazakhstan.

/For his part, Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay pointed out that Turkey is ready to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas and will facilitate further development of mutually beneficial partnership.

Following the talks, the final protocol of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was signed and the joint plan was adopted. The members of the official delegations held bilateral meetings to debate the current issues of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.