    Expanded government session chaired by Kazakh President kicks off

    10 July 2021, 11:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An expanded session of the Kazakh Government under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kicked off, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The session held via videoconference is being joined by the members of the Cabinet of Ministers, regional governors, and mayors of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent cities, heads of other government bodies. The session was opened by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    As earlier reported, the session is to wrap up the social and economic development of the country in the first half-year of 2021.

    The Head of State is to outline tasks to develop the economy in the post-pandemic period.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

