    Exit poll results: 82,45% of voters cast their ballots for Tokayev

    21 November 2022, 00:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The first results of an exit poll conducted by the International Institute of Regional Studies as the presidential elections ended in Kazakhstan were announced, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The voter turnout stood at 68,7%.

    According to the exit poll, 82,45% of voters voted for incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. 3,33% of voters cast their ballots for Zhiguli Dairabayev, 2,54% for Karakat Abden, 2,23% for Meiram Kazhyken, 2,17% for Nurlan Auyesbayev, and 2,08% for Saltanat Tursynbekova.

    5,2% of the votes voted against all candidates.

    Over 304 thousand Kazakhstanis took part in the poll.

    2022 presidential elections ended in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Elections Elections in Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
