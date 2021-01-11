Go to the main site
    Exit poll of Institute of Democracy suggests Nur Otan Party earns majority of votes

    11 January 2021, 00:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The exit poll carried out by the Institute of Democracy indicates that the Nur Otan Party has earned the majority of votes in the parliamentary elections 2021, Kazinform reports.

    According to the representative of the Institute of Democracy, the exit poll is based on some 20,000 completed interviews conducted immediately after the voters cast their votes at 500 polling stations (263 city-based polling stations and 237 rural polling stations) across the country.

    The margin of error in the exit poll is plus or minus 2.5%. The exit poll was carried out at the request of KTK TV Channel.

    The exit poll carried out by the Institute of Democracy suggests that the Nur Otan Party secured 72.1% of votes in the 2021 parliamentary elections. The «Ak zhol» Democratic Party took 10.27% of votes. It is closely followed by the People’s Party of Kazakhstan with 9.54% of votes. The National and Democratic Auyl Party obtained 4.93% of votes. The exit poll also indicates that the ADAL Party earned 3.25% of votes.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

