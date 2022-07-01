Go to the main site
    Exhibition opens in Seoul in honor of 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-S.Korea diplomatic relations

    1 July 2022, 20:06

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The solemn opening ceremony of the special exhibition «Land of Hope», dedicated to the history of the deportation of Koreans from the Far East to Kazakhstan took place in the capital of the Republic of Korea, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    The event was attended by more than 80 guests, including the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakyt Dyussenbayev, Executive Vice President of the Korea Foundation Rhee Jong Kook, Director of the State Republican Academic Korean Theater of Musical Comedy Elena Kim, representatives of the diplomatic corps, business circles, the public and the media.

    Speaking with a congratulatory speech, Ambassador Dyussenbayev noted that this exhibition is held within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea, as well as the Year of Cultural Exchanges between our countries.

    In addition, the Ambassador said that in the 30s and 40s of the last century, about 5 million people from more than 100 different nationalities were forcibly deported to Kazakhstan and today more than 100 thousand Koreans live in Kazakhstan, who are the golden bridge between our countries.

    The exhibition presents more than 100 different exhibits, such as basic necessities, books in Korean, certificates, manuscripts of plays, music records, as well as photographs, videos and documentaries containing the history of the Korean people.

    This exhibition was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, the Korean Foundation with the assistance of the Association of Koreans of Kazakhstan, the newspaper Koryo Ilbo, State Republican Academic Korean Theater of Musical Comedy, and the Wolgok Goryeoin Cultural Center.


