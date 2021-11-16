Go to the main site
    Exhibition of drawings by Kazakhstani children held in Tehran

    16 November 2021, 21:15

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - At the Zarna Art Gallery in Tehran the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Iran with the support of the Public Charity Foundation «Ayalgan Alaqan», organized an exhibition of drawings by Kazakhstan children with disabilities «The World through the Eyes of Children», Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The main goal of the exhibition, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was to demonstrate the limitless possibilities of special children, their bright dreams, and passion for life.

    The exhibition was attended by Iranian artists and scientists, representatives of business, and the Kazakh diaspora in Iran. Doctor of Law, Professor Sayed Hassan Amin, sculptor Fatemeh Asadi and other Iranian people who attended the event noted that the works of Kazakhstan children vividly express their broad worldviews.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Iran Culture 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
