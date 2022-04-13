Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Exhibition marking 105th anniv of Alash movement opens in Semey

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 April 2022, 20:39
SEMEY. KAZINFORM – The Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev Almaty Regional History Museum held an exhibition at the Abai State Museum-Reserve in the city of Semey, Kazinform cites Semeynews.kz.

The exhibition was held to mark the 105th anniversary of the Alash Movement.

«Over 100 exhibits are on display at the exhibition. The valuable ones are the documents of Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev and personal things of Ilyas Dzhanssugurov,» said Meiramgul Kairambayeva, director at the Abai State Museum-Reserve.

The Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev Almaty Regional History Museum is one of the large scientific and research centers of Almaty region.

Exhibition   Alash Movement  
