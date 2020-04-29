Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Exhibition dedicated to legendary WWII partisan unveiled in E Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 April 2020, 15:31
Exhibition dedicated to legendary WWII partisan unveiled in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – An exhibition dedicated to legendary partisan Kassym Kaissenov has been unveiled on the eve of 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform reports.

During the years of the World War II Kassym Kaissenov was the leader of the partisan movement in Belarus and Ukraine. Partisans lovingly called him ‘Uncle Vassiya’. He personally participated in the most daring raids against Nazis who considered him their enemy number one. Kassym Kaissenov passed away in 2006.

photo

One can familiarize with the exhibitions of his personal exhibition at the East Kazakhstan regional architectural and ethnographic museum. Among the exhibited items there are books signed by Kassym Kaissenov, photos made on May 9, 2006 when he attended the unveiling ceremony of the Atameken exposition as well as his portraits.

photo

photo


Kassym Kaissenov is deservedly considered a hero not only by the Kazakh people, but also in Ukraine where he will be remembered for his heroic deeds.

photo

photo

photo


