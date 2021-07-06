Exhibition dedicated to Kazakh culture opened in center of Berlin

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Сelebrating the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Kazakhstan and in honor of the Capital Day, a photo exhibition «Nature, Culture, People. Fascinating Kazakhstan» opened in the Mall of Berlin, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

At the opening ceremony, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Karipov told the guests about the history of the country, culture and customs of our people.

The participants of the event were able to get acquainted with the ecological invention of our ancestors – the yurt, as well as admire photographs of nature, architecture, national cuisine and the inhabitants of modern Kazakhstan.

The ceremony ended with Kazakh folk music. Students of the Kazakh National University of Arts, who came to this exhibition, performed Kazakh folk songs and kyuis for the guests of the Mall of Berlin.

The exhibition, organized by the Embassy and the «Qazan e.V.» Community, will be held from 5 to 17 July. During this period, eco-products of domestic manufacturers will also be presented at the exhibition.



