Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Exhibition dedicated to Kazakh culture opened in center of Berlin

    6 July 2021, 14:43

    BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Сelebrating the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Kazakhstan and in honor of the Capital Day, a photo exhibition «Nature, Culture, People. Fascinating Kazakhstan» opened in the Mall of Berlin, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    At the opening ceremony, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Karipov told the guests about the history of the country, culture and customs of our people.

    The participants of the event were able to get acquainted with the ecological invention of our ancestors – the yurt, as well as admire photographs of nature, architecture, national cuisine and the inhabitants of modern Kazakhstan.

    The ceremony ended with Kazakh folk music. Students of the Kazakh National University of Arts, who came to this exhibition, performed Kazakh folk songs and kyuis for the guests of the Mall of Berlin.

    The exhibition, organized by the Embassy and the «Qazan e.V.» Community, will be held from 5 to 17 July. During this period, eco-products of domestic manufacturers will also be presented at the exhibition.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Germany 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    3 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    4 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region