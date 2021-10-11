Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Exhibition dated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence underway in Almaty

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 October 2021, 21:47
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An exhibition ‘History and Culture of the Great Steppe’ dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence is underway at the Kasteyev State Museum of Arts in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to deputy director for science of the Kasteyev State Museum of Arts Svetlana Kobzhanova, the exhibition is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence because historical archive and visual materials are valuable sources for studying the history of our country.

photo

Kobzhanova stresses that history and culture of Kazakhstan for many centuries have been developing in close contact with eastern and western civilizations. According to her, the great steppe was involved in many events that is why studying the geopolitical trends of the region through the lens of history makes sense.

photo

The exhibition showcases old and new unique copies of historical monuments from foreign archives reflecting the true character of the history of the Kazakh statehood from the ancient to present times.

The exposition consists of 40 photo documents and reflects the Kazakh world in the chronological order and diversity of historical and cultural manifestations.

It was noted that the exhibition puts on display the most interesting and important exhibit items related to the history and culture of the Kazakh people, including copies of visual artefacts from China, France, Great Britain, Switzerland, Italy, and Hungary.

The exhibition is set to run until the end of October.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


