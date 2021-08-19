Go to the main site
    Exhibition dated to 30th anniversary of Independence unveils in Kazakh capital

    19 August 2021, 13:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An opening ceremony of the photo exhibition, dated to 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan, took place online.

    The exhibition unveiled at the Friendship House in Nur-Sultan to showcase achievements, success and contribution made by ethnic groups, living in Nur-Sultan, for the past 30 years, the city official administration’s website reads.

    Those attending noted importance of the exhibition which features independent Kazakhstan’s development stages, construction progress. It also showcases the work done by the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

    The photo exhibition will run until the end of the year at the Friendship House.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

