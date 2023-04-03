Go to the main site
    Exhibition dated to 150th anniversary of Amangeldy Imanov unveils in Astana

    3 April 2023, 13:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Khalyk batyry exhibition dated to the 150th anniversary of Amangeldy Imanov was unveiled at the Kazakh National Museum, Kazinform reports.

    The exhibition features of exponents of the Kostanay regional local history museum’s collection.

    The life of Amangeldy Imanov is closely associated with the history of Kostanay region. In 1910 he initiated building a school in his native Terisbutak. Before the uprising, Amangeldy Imanov was known in the steppe as an advocate of national liberty, and an opponent of colonialism.

    The exhibition is open until May 3.

    Besides, a research-to-practice conference Batyrdyn biik tulgasy:tarikhy, zertteuli, akikaty will be held in the museum.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

