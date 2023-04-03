Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Exhibition dated to 150th anniversary of Amangeldy Imanov unveils in Astana

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 April 2023, 13:00
Exhibition dated to 150th anniversary of Amangeldy Imanov unveils in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Khalyk batyry exhibition dated to the 150th anniversary of Amangeldy Imanov was unveiled at the Kazakh National Museum, Kazinform reports.

The exhibition features of exponents of the Kostanay regional local history museum’s collection.

The life of Amangeldy Imanov is closely associated with the history of Kostanay region. In 1910 he initiated building a school in his native Terisbutak. Before the uprising, Amangeldy Imanov was known in the steppe as an advocate of national liberty, and an opponent of colonialism.

The exhibition is open until May 3.

Besides, a research-to-practice conference Batyrdyn biik tulgasy:tarikhy, zertteuli, akikaty will be held in the museum.


Astana   Culture   Exhibition  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants