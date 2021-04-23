Exhibition dated to 100th anniversary of Ybyrai Altynsarin unveiled in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – ‘Dalanyn dara ustazy’ exhibition dated to the 180th anniversary of great Kazakh enlightener Ybyrai Altynsarin has been unveiled at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The exhibition showcases unique exhibits from the Kostanay regional memorial museum of Yrybai Altynsarin, including historical documents, Altynsarin’s personal letters and belongings.

Moreover, presentation of Serikbai Ospanov’s Ybyrai zholy (Yrybai’s Way) book was held as part of the unveiling ceremony of the exhibition. The books tells the readers about the life and creative work of ‘Great Teacher’ Ybyrai Altynsarin, his role and place in the history of Kazakhstan as well as his contribution to the development of domestic education.

Serikbai Ospanov has been studying the life and creative work of Yrybai Altynsarin for almost 30 years. To pen his latest book about the great enlightener he traveled all the way to Orenburg and Kazan (Russia) where Altynsarin studied.

The exhibition will run from April 20 through May 5.