Executive secretaries of 8 ministries relieved of posts

Kudrenok Tatyana
19 January 2021, 09:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Executive secretaries of eight ministries have been relieved of their posts in line with the decree signed by the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Earlier last year Kazakhstan made a decision to abolish the institute of executive secretaries. In line with that decision the Head of State relieved the following executive secretaries of their posts:

Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Marat Orazayev

Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Science Kanat Sarsembayev

Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Aida Kurmangaliyeva

Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Aidyn Ashuyev

Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Investment Zhanibek Nupirov

Executive Secretary of the Ministry of National Economy Arman Dzhumabekov

Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Energy Talgat Momyshev.

Recall that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to abolish the institute of executive secretaries in his latest state-of-the-nation address last year.


News
