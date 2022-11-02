Exchange Traded Notes with exposure to global real estate market are listed at AIX

2 November 2022, 21:45

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana International Exchange («AIX», «Exchange») is pleased to announce the listing of new exchange-traded notes – iX US Real Estate Exchange Traded Notes («Notes») with the shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF («VNQ») as underlying asset.

The Issuer of the Notes is iX US Real Estate SPC Limited, a Special Purpose Company («SPC») with the sole assets represented by securities in VNQ, one of the most liquid funds with exposure to Real Estate market. The VNQ ETF has interest in over 160 companies that own real estate around the world: in the US, Canada, Europe and Asia, the AIFC’s official website reads.

Renat Bekturov, CEO of AIX, stated:

«VNQ includes large-, mid-, and small-cap Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). Investments in REIT ETNs could become an effective tool for investors seeking income and long-term growth from targeted exposure to the Real Estate sector, diversification, and a hedge against inflation.»

Jusan Bank is acting as the Custodian for the safekeeping of the underlying assets; and Russel Bedford A+ Partners is serving as the auditing firm.

Reference:

AIX was formed in 2017 within the Astana International Financial Centre development framework. AIX shareholders are AIFC, Goldman Sachs, the Shanghai stock exchange, the silk Road Fund, and NASDAQ, which also provides the AIX trading platform. The exchange operates within a regulatory environment based on the principles of English Law, thus providing a reliable investment environment. The mission of AIX is to develop an active capital market in Kazakhstan and the region by providing clear and favorable conditions for attracting financing to private and public businesses. AIX develops special segments for mining companies as well as infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road initiative. More details: www.aix.kz

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz

Photo: aifc.kz