Excessive heat warning issued for Karaganda region

Alzhanova Raushan
2 August 2020, 11:31
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Excessive heat warning has been announced in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

On the afternoon of August 2 and on August 3, 15-20 mps northeastern wind gusting to 23 mps is expected in Karaganda region.

Fervent heat of 37°C is forecast for the area on August 2-3. Weather forecasters warn about extremely high fire hazard in the region.

15-20 mps northeastern wind is predicted for the city of Karaganda. 35°C heat is forecast for Zhezkazgan city in the afternoon of August 1.


