Excessive heat, thunderstorm predicted for Kazakhstan Aug 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of Kazhydromet RSE.

36°C heat, northeastern wind gusting to 15-20 mps is predicted for Akmola region on August 5. Northeastern wind gusting to 16 mps will blow in the city of Nur-Sultan.

Fervent heat of 35°C is forecast for North Kazakhstan region.

15-20 mps eastern wind with thunderstorm will hit Kyzylorda region. Extreme fire hazard remains during the day.

35-37°C heat is also forecast for Kostanay region in the afternoon of August 5. Northeastern wind will blow with the strength of 15-20 mps.

Excessive heat of 35°C is expected in Almaty region and Taldykorgan during the day.

Forecasters predict thunderstorm, squally wind of 15-20 mps, fog and hail for Aktobe and Mangistau regions.

Thunderstorm is expected in Aktau in the morning and afternoon. Southwestern wind gusting to 18 mps will blow in West Kazakhstan region and Aktau. Thunderstorm, squall and hail will hit some ares of the region.

18 mps northeastern wind is expected in Uralsk.

Forecasters predict heavy rain, thunderstorm, squally wind of 15-20 mps and hail in some parts of Atyrau region and city.