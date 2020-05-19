Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Excavations at Kyzyl oba mausoleum to restart in June

    19 May 2020, 15:45

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Participants for the upcoming excavations at the Kyzyl oba mausoleum in North Kazakhstan region are wanted, Kazinform reports.

    Basically, any volunteer can join the excavations and work closely with well-known geologists and researchers during the 45-day expedition. The period of the expedition may be shortened. The start of the expedition is scheduled for June 9.

    The announcement about the archeological expedition appeared on social networks of the regional youth resource center.

    If you wish to apply, please download the application form from the youth resource center’s website and fill it in.

    It should be noted that last year’s expedition unearthed some exciting archeological pieces in the territory of Ualikhanov district dating back to the period of the Golden Khorde. This time archeological team puts high hopes on the mausoleum.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Culture North Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region