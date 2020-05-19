Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Excavations at Kyzyl oba mausoleum to restart in June

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 May 2020, 15:45
Excavations at Kyzyl oba mausoleum to restart in June

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Participants for the upcoming excavations at the Kyzyl oba mausoleum in North Kazakhstan region are wanted, Kazinform reports.

Basically, any volunteer can join the excavations and work closely with well-known geologists and researchers during the 45-day expedition. The period of the expedition may be shortened. The start of the expedition is scheduled for June 9.

The announcement about the archeological expedition appeared on social networks of the regional youth resource center.

If you wish to apply, please download the application form from the youth resource center’s website and fill it in.

It should be noted that last year’s expedition unearthed some exciting archeological pieces in the territory of Ualikhanov district dating back to the period of the Golden Khorde. This time archeological team puts high hopes on the mausoleum.


History of Kazakhstan    Culture   North Kazakhstan region   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva