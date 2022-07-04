Go to the main site
    Ex-world champ Temirzhanov victorious at int'l tournament in Nur-Sultan

    4 July 2022, 17:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Serik Temirzhanov of Kazakhstan claimed gold at the internaitonal boxing tournament Elorda Cup held for the first time in history in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Serik Temirzhanov, the silver medalist of the World Boxing Championships in 2021, defeated Osvel Caballero of Cuba 3-2 in the Men's 57kg Final of the Elorda Cup international boxing tournament.

    Earlier Termirtas Zhussupov, Makhmud Sabyrkhan, and Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan won gold medal bouts.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

