Ex-world champ Temirzhanov victorious at int'l tournament in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Serik Temirzhanov of Kazakhstan claimed gold at the internaitonal boxing tournament Elorda Cup held for the first time in history in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Serik Temirzhanov, the silver medalist of the World Boxing Championships in 2021, defeated Osvel Caballero of Cuba 3-2 in the Men's 57kg Final of the Elorda Cup international boxing tournament.

Earlier Termirtas Zhussupov, Makhmud Sabyrkhan, and Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan won gold medal bouts.



Photo: Sports.kz









