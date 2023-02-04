Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 455.65 eur/kzt 489.96

    rub/kzt 6.36 cny/kzt 67.18
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parties and Organizations

    Ex-presidential candidate Karakat Abden joins Auyl Party

    4 February 2023, 13:03

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The congress of the Auyl Party is underway in the Kazakh capital. Attending the congress is former presidential candidate Karakat Abden, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the congress it was announced that Karakat Abden who ran for the post of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan last year had joined the party.

    Chairman of the Auyl Party Ali Bektayev was the one who confirmed the news. He stressed that Karakat Abden’s pre-election presidential campaign was focused on the national traditions.

    «It is in line with the Party’s program concentrating on the traditions, development of culture and human capital. That is why we accepted her to the Party,» said Bektayev, adding that it is up to the Congress and party members to decide whether Ms Abden will be included into the party list.

    For her part, Karakat Abden emphasized that utmost attention should be paid to the development of rural areas and villages (auyls).

    «The more prosperous the auyl is, the more prosperous the country is. It is a great honor to become a member of the Auyl Party,» she added.

    The congress that gathered party members from all corners of Kazakhstan is expected to focus on the upcoming elections to the Majilis and maslikhats and who will represent the party in the election campaign.

    Earlier it was announced that Kazakhstan will hold elections of the deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and maslikhats on March 19.


    Main photo: speaker's personal photo

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin chairs Youth Policy Council meeting
    Amsterdam court decides in favor of Samruk-Kazyna JSC in case of Stati
    President: Interparliamentary interaction to contribute to further rapprochement of CA nations
    Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Jordan talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
    2 Brazil sends humanitarian aid to Turkey
    3 Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
    4 Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
    5 6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary