Ex-presidential candidate Karakat Abden joins Auyl Party

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The congress of the Auyl Party is underway in the Kazakh capital. Attending the congress is former presidential candidate Karakat Abden, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the congress it was announced that Karakat Abden who ran for the post of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan last year had joined the party.

Chairman of the Auyl Party Ali Bektayev was the one who confirmed the news. He stressed that Karakat Abden’s pre-election presidential campaign was focused on the national traditions.

«It is in line with the Party’s program concentrating on the traditions, development of culture and human capital. That is why we accepted her to the Party,» said Bektayev, adding that it is up to the Congress and party members to decide whether Ms Abden will be included into the party list.

For her part, Karakat Abden emphasized that utmost attention should be paid to the development of rural areas and villages (auyls).

«The more prosperous the auyl is, the more prosperous the country is. It is a great honor to become a member of the Auyl Party,» she added.

The congress that gathered party members from all corners of Kazakhstan is expected to focus on the upcoming elections to the Majilis and maslikhats and who will represent the party in the election campaign.

Earlier it was announced that Kazakhstan will hold elections of the deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and maslikhats on March 19.

Main photo: speaker's personal photo