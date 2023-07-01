Ex-Petropavlovsk mayor receives new appointment in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Former akim (mayor) of Petropavlovsk Ruslan Anbayev has been appointed as the akim (head) of Gabit Musrepov district in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Hailing from North Kazakhstan region, Ruslan Anbayev, 45, is a graduate of the North Kazakhstan State University named after Manash Kozybayev.

Throughout his career he worked mostly in the regional administration of North Kazakhstan region. He headed Mamlyutsk and Taynshin districts in the region. He also was deputy head of the office of akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region.

Since August 2022 he has been serving as the mayor of Petropavlovsk.