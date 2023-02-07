Go to the main site
    Ex-Minister Aimagambetov to run for Majilis seat

    7 February 2023, 12:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ex-Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov was included in the list of candidates for the Majilis deputies from the AMANAT Party, Kazinform reports.

    «The great campaign is ahead of us. It is a great challenge for all of us. The party is changing, 75% of nominees are fresh faces. They are dynamic people. I believe those people will further change the country. I think the newly elected deputies will raise the most complicated issues, and social problems and will contribute to the country’s further development. The society is changing, the laws are changing and we are changing too,» Aimagambetov said, addressing the AMANAT Party Congress.

    The Congress is set to approve the Party’s election program.

    As earlier reported, governors of Zhetysu and Ulytau regions withdrew from the Party’s Political Council.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

