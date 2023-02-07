Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Ex-Minister Aimagambetov to run for Majilis seat

7 February 2023, 12:31
Ex-Minister Aimagambetov to run for Majilis seat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ex-Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov was included in the list of candidates for the Majilis deputies from the AMANAT Party, Kazinform reports.

«The great campaign is ahead of us. It is a great challenge for all of us. The party is changing, 75% of nominees are fresh faces. They are dynamic people. I believe those people will further change the country. I think the newly elected deputies will raise the most complicated issues, and social problems and will contribute to the country’s further development. The society is changing, the laws are changing and we are changing too,» Aimagambetov said, addressing the AMANAT Party Congress.

The Congress is set to approve the Party’s election program.

As earlier reported, governors of Zhetysu and Ulytau regions withdrew from the Party’s Political Council.


Related news
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
February 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Bad weather shuts down roads in 3 regions of Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin meets with German parliamentarians
Election campaign of candidates for Majilis and maslikhat deputies starts in Kazakhstan
Elections 2023: CEC registers 79 observers
Elections 2023: CEC announces results of registration of candidates on party lists
British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan
CEC registers Respublica Party's candidates for Majilis elections
2 candidates excluded from party list of Respublica Party
CEC registers 7 more observers in early Majilis elections
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News