Ex-mayor of Astana Altay Kulginov named Vice PM of Kazakhstan

9 December 2022, 10:32
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ex-Mayor of the city of Astana Altay Kulginov has been appointed, by a presidential decree, as Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

Altay Kulginov was born in 1978. He is a graduate of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, Presidential Academy of Public Administration and Aberdeen University (under Bolashak Scholarship Program). He holds a master’s degree in Public and Municipal Administration and in International Commercial Law.

From 2001 to 2008, he held various positions in the Ministry of Justice, Civil Service Agency and Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2008 to 2012, he was Deputy Director General at LLP Alash Media Group.

From 2010 to 2012, he worked as State Inspector of the Department for State Control and Organizational-Territorial Activity of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2012 to 2013, he was Deputy Governor of the West Kazakhstan region.

From 2013 to 2016, he was Mayor of the city of Uralsk.

From 2016 to 2019, he was Governor of West Kazakhstan region.

From 2019 to 2022, he was Mayor of Astana.

