Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Ex-Kazakh ambassadors to Japan receive state awards of Land of Rising Sun

    4 November 2021, 18:15

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Government of Japan, on behalf of His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito of Japan, awarded the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhataev the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The Japanese Foreign Ministry website notes that the diplomats were awarded for their contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation and deepening friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Japan.

    Kamaldinov was Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Japan from 2007 to 2016, and from 2016 to 2018 served as Kazakhstan’s deputy foreign minister.

    Baudarbek-Kozhataev served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Japan from 2016 to 2021 and was a visiting professor at Tokai University in Japan from 2017 to 2021.
    Both diplomats speak Japanese and English.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Japan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events