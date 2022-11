Ex-editor-in-chief of Kazakhstanskaya Pravda Daily passes away

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tatiana Kostina, a talented Kazakhstani journalist, ex-editor-in-chief of Kazakhstanskaya Pravda Daily (2003-2017) has passed away at the age of 67, Kazinform reports.

Kazinform international news agency extends sincere condolences to the family and close ones of Tatiana Kostina.