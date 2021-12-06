Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Everything Kazakhstan achieved is thanks to unity of people – senator Kapbarova

    6 December 2021, 15:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On the eve of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence Deputy of the Kazakh Senate Aigul Kapbarova says the country has come a long way full of victories and big discoveries, Kazinform reports.

    After reading the latest article by First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev entitled 'Lessons of Independence', senator Aigul Kapbarova said that Kazakhstan has come a long way full achievements, victories and big discoveries.

    «Everything our young country has achieved is thanks to the unity of our people. Today every citizen of the young country is responsible for preserving and further strengthening the country’s sovereignty,» she emphasized.

    Nowadays, according to Aigul Kapbarova, Kazakhstan continues to develop its economy, strengthen social sphere and carry out democratic reforms.

    «Thanks to positive changes which took place during the years of Independence and global initiatives, Kazakhstan has gained remarkable international standing and recognition. That is why every citizen of our country is proud to call him or herself a Kazakhstani,» she noted.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    5 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes