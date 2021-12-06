Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Everything Kazakhstan achieved is thanks to unity of people – senator Kapbarova

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 December 2021, 15:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On the eve of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence Deputy of the Kazakh Senate Aigul Kapbarova says the country has come a long way full of victories and big discoveries, Kazinform reports.

After reading the latest article by First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev entitled 'Lessons of Independence', senator Aigul Kapbarova said that Kazakhstan has come a long way full achievements, victories and big discoveries.

«Everything our young country has achieved is thanks to the unity of our people. Today every citizen of the young country is responsible for preserving and further strengthening the country’s sovereignty,» she emphasized.

Nowadays, according to Aigul Kapbarova, Kazakhstan continues to develop its economy, strengthen social sphere and carry out democratic reforms.

«Thanks to positive changes which took place during the years of Independence and global initiatives, Kazakhstan has gained remarkable international standing and recognition. That is why every citizen of our country is proud to call him or herself a Kazakhstani,» she noted.


