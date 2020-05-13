Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Every third coronavirus case in N Kazakhstan imported

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 May 2020, 07:40
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Head of the goods and services quality and safety control department of the region Serikbay Kasmakasov told about the health situation in North Kazakhstan.

As of May 12 there are six coronavirus-positive patients at the infection disease hospital, 34 at provisional stations, 53 at quarantine centre, 408 are under home quarantine.

Since March 24 the region detected 36 coronavirus cases. 29 were discharged from hospital.

12 or 30% of the cases are imported. They travelled to Egypt, Great Britain and Russia.

More than half of confirmed cases were recorded in Petropavlovsk. 10 out of 36 showed flu, bronchitis and pneumonia symptoms, 26 asymptomatic

Since April 17 more than 11,740 were tested for virus in the region.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region  
