Every family physician treats at least 1,830 patients in their districts

2 December 2022, 12:59
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has developed the Action Plan on Improvement of the country’s Primary Health Care System, Kazinform reports.

According to Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat, primary health care is the service called to coordinate the entire medical assistance system. «The main problems in this area are poor infrastructure, dilapidation of buildings, and shortage of personnel. As part of implementation of the national project, we have approved the action plan on improvement of availability of primary health care to a broader public,» the Minister said at the governmental hour in the Senate.

More than 5,000 primary healthcare facilities are operating across Kazakhstan. 30 facilities were commissioned additionally in 2021. 92 more will be opened by the end of the year.

About 90,000 medical employees are working in this sphere today. The load on one doctor is 1,830 patients.


