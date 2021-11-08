Every eighth coronavirus case of country’s total daily count reported in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 142 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, 142 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region over the past day, making the region responsible for each eighth infection reported countrywide in the past day.

Out of 303 cases reported in the region over the past weekend, Petropavlovsk city recorded 143, G.Musrepov district – one, Temiryazevsk district – two, Kyzylzharsk district – 44, and Akkaiynsk district – 26.

The region registered a total of 1,072 COVID-19 cases during the first week of November.

Two people have died of COVID-19 in the region in the past day. The total COVID-19 death toll stands at 314.

As of this morning, 678 people have been under treatment for COVID-19 at infectious diseases hospitals, occupying 39% of the total beds. 51 patients with COVID-19 have been in intensive care units. The ICU occupancy rate stands at 42%.

The total number of residents vaccinated with the first component stands at 236,649 in North Kazakhstan region. From last Friday to Sunday those received the first component of anti-COVID vaccines numbered 614 and those received the second component 671.