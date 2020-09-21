Go to the main site
    Events honoring Abai and Al Farabi to be held in Mongolia

    21 September 2020, 21:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Mongolia Zhalgas Adilbayev met with the head of the culture and arts department of the Mongolian Government, the MFA’s Telegram Channel reports.

    The Ambassador told about the key aspects of the Kazakh President’s Address to the Nation, the plans to hold events devoted to the 175th anniversary of Abai and 1150th anniversary of Al Farabi, to host the Days of Kazakh Cinema in three countries of Mongolia.

    Besides, the parties shared views on prospects for bilateral cultural cooperation and opportunities to hold joint events to expand cultural and humanitarian ties.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Culture Kazakhstan Abai 175 Years Al-Farabi 1150 Years
