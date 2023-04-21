Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Eurozone sees 1st trade surplus in 17 months

    21 April 2023, 19:19

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM The eurozone trade balance posted a €4.6 billion ($5 billion) surplus in February, leaving deficit territory for the first time in about a year-and-a-half, the EU's statistical office said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

    «The euro area recorded, for the first time since September 2021, a surplus of €4.6 bn in trade in goods with the rest of the world in February 2023, compared with a deficit of €9.4 bn in February 2022,» Eurostat said in a statement.

    Eurozone exports of goods to the rest of the world rose 7.6% year-on-year to €232.7 billion in February, while imports edged up 1.1% to €228.1 billion.

    Intra-euro area trade amounted to €224.4 billion in February, up 8% from a year earlier.

    The EU27 saw a trade surplus for the first time since June 2021, hitting €4.8 billion in February.

    The first estimate for extra-EU exports of goods was €207.7 billion, ticking up 8% from the same month last year, while imports from the rest of the world stood at €202.9 billion, down 2.8%.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events