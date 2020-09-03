Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Eurozone retail trade volume down in July

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 September 2020, 21:42
ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The eurozone retail trade volume slipped 1.3% on a monthly basis in July, according to the EU's statistical office Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The figure also fell 0.8% in the EU27 in July, compared to a month earlier.

The eurozone/euro area or EA19 represents member states that use the single currency -- euro -- while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

The volume of retail trade for non-food products fell by 2.9%, while it remained unchanged for food, drinks and tobacco and increased 4.3% for automotive fuels.

Official data revealed that the retail trade volume in the EU27 dropped 2.3% for non-food products. Volume of retail trade for automotive fuels rose 4.6% and 0 for.1% food, drinks and tobacco.

«Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Belgium (-5.1%), Finland (-2.0%) and Estonia (-1.5%),» Eurostat said.

Portugal and Romania (both +3.9%) as well as Malta (+3.2%) posted monthly rise in retail trade volume last month.

Compared to July 2019, the calendar adjusted retail sales index increased 0.4% in the euro area and 0.7% in the EU this July.


EU   World News   Europe  
