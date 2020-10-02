European Union in Kazakhstan plants 27 trees in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of the European Union Climate Diplomacy activities and #EU4GreenKZ campaign, the European Union Delegation in Kazakhstan jointly with EU Member States and with the support of Nur-Sultan Mayor Office organized a tree-planting event at the EXPO site of Nur-Sultan city on September 30.

The event aims to contribute to the green and sustainable development of Nur-Sultan city and strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union.





During the solemn opening, EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sven-Olov Carlsson noted: «The EU commends Kazakhstan for having taken bold steps to move towards sustainable development. In 2013, Kazakhstan launched the Green Economy Transition Plan, which is one of the most ambitious in Europe and Central Asia region. The EU is proud to be a part of these achievements by contributing to the green development of the country both through our regional and bilateral programmes. Cooperation in the area of environment and green economy is also amongst the priorities of the EU–Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation agreement, which entered into full force in March 2020», the official website of the Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan reads.





The welcoming remarks were also delivered by Ambassador of Germany Dr Tilo Klinner (Germany is currently holding Presidency of the Council of the EU), Kazakhstan’s Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Mr Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mr Margulan Baimukhan, and Deputy Akim of Nur-Sultan city Ms Malika Bekturova. Ambassadors and representatives of 21 EU Member States accredited to Kazakhstan were present at the event.

Altogether, the diplomats planted 27 trees (15 Christmas trees and 12 oak trees), which is the number of countries represented in the EU. The trees will serve as another symbol of friendship and joint commitment of Kazakhstan and EU to a green and sustainable future.





The EU is at the forefront of international efforts to fight climate change and supports partner countries’ efforts to address climate change, to protect the environment and ecosystems worldwide. During 2015-2018, the EU supported the transition of Kazakhstan to a green economy model through its 7 million euro bilateral programme aimed to contribute to Kazakhstan’s long-term environmental sustainability and inclusive economic development. Kazakhstan's ambition to move to a green economy model is also well aligned with the EU's regional priority to work together to enhance environmental, climate and water resilience in Central Asia. For today, the EU has 15 ongoing regional programmes covering the sustainable use of water, energy, environment and the water-food-energy nexus for the total amount of about €100 million, including its flagships on water and environment cooperation – WECOOP, NEXUS and the Central Asia Water and Energy (CAWEP) programme.

As part of the #EU4GreenKZ campaign, the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan also plans to announce on its social media pages an #Ecoselfie photo competition, to organize «Green Europe Tour» with Erasmus students, and a series of online green master classes.



