    European Qazaq Kuresi Championships set to be held in Baku

    12 July 2023, 19:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Azerbaijan is to host the European Qazaq Kuresi Championships this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Last year, the 1st World Qazaq Kuresi Championships took place, bringing together athletes from 40 countries,» said Yerbol Myrzabossynov, chairman of the Sports and Physical Culture Committee.

    He went on to add that the Asian Qazaq Kuresi Championships are to be held in Uzbekistan.

    The European Qazaq Kuresi Championships are to take place in this September or October in Azerbaijan, he said.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

