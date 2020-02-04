Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    European Parliament delegation to visit Kazakhstan

    4 February 2020, 07:50

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM A delegation of the European Parliament will pay an official visit to Nur-Sultan, Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium Aigul Kuspan told the meeting of the EP delegation for Central Asia on Monday.

    Italian deputy Fulvio Martusciello will head the delegation to debate a wide range of issues of mutual concern at the Kazakh Majilis (Lower House of the Parliament).

    Besides, the delegation will meet with authorities of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Energy Ministry, Industry and Infrastructure Ministry, Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry.

    One more EP delegation will arrive in Kazakhstan prior to the WTO Ministerial Conference set for June 6-7.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy EU
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate opened in Serbia’s Zlatibor Region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays