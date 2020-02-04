European Parliament delegation to visit Kazakhstan

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM A delegation of the European Parliament will pay an official visit to Nur-Sultan, Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium Aigul Kuspan told the meeting of the EP delegation for Central Asia on Monday.

Italian deputy Fulvio Martusciello will head the delegation to debate a wide range of issues of mutual concern at the Kazakh Majilis (Lower House of the Parliament).

Besides, the delegation will meet with authorities of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Energy Ministry, Industry and Infrastructure Ministry, Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry.

One more EP delegation will arrive in Kazakhstan prior to the WTO Ministerial Conference set for June 6-7.



