Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

European Parliament delegation to visit Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 February 2020, 07:50
European Parliament delegation to visit Kazakhstan

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM A delegation of the European Parliament will pay an official visit to Nur-Sultan, Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium Aigul Kuspan told the meeting of the EP delegation for Central Asia on Monday.

Italian deputy Fulvio Martusciello will head the delegation to debate a wide range of issues of mutual concern at the Kazakh Majilis (Lower House of the Parliament).

Besides, the delegation will meet with authorities of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Energy Ministry, Industry and Infrastructure Ministry, Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry.

One more EP delegation will arrive in Kazakhstan prior to the WTO Ministerial Conference set for June 6-7.


Foreign policy    EU  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital