    European Parliament adopts new rules to boost energy savings

    13 July 2023, 12:06

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM MEPs approved plans, already agreed with European Council, that set new energy saving targets for 2030, as part of the European Green Deal.

    The law will set energy-saving targets in both primary and final energy consumption in the EU. Parliament adopted the legislation by 471 votes to 147, with 17 abstentions. It will now also have to be endorsed by the Council of Ministers before it can enter into force, WAM reports.

    Member states will have to collectively ensure a reduction in energy consumption of at least 11.7 percent at EU level by 2030 (compared to the projections of the 2020 Reference Scenario). A robust monitoring and enforcement mechanism will accompany this objective to make sure member states deliver on their national contributions to this binding EU target.

    By 2030, member states need to save on average 1.5 percent per year. The annual energy savings will begin with 1.3 percent in the period until the end of 2025, and will progressively reach 1.9 percent in the last period up to the end of 2030.

    The saving targets should be met through local, regional and national measures, in different sectors - e.g. public administration, buildings, businesses, data centres, etc. MEPs insisted that the scheme should in particular cover the public sector, which will have to reduce its final energy consumption by 1.9 percent each year.

    Member states should also ensure that at least 3 percent of public buildings are renovated each year into nearly-zero energy buildings or zero-emission buildings. The directive also establishes new requirements for efficient district heating systems.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

