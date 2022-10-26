Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
26 October 2022, 15:42
26 October 2022, 15:42

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - European Council President Charles Michel is to pay an official visit Kazakhstan on October 27, 2022, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

During the visit, bilateral meetings on issues of mutual interest are expected to be held.

On the same day, a meeting between the Heads of the Central Asia countries and the European Council President is to take place.

Photo: spiked-online.com



