European Council President Charles Michel pays official visit to Kazakhstan

26 October 2022, 20:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - European Council President Charles Michel arrived in Kazakhstan where he was welcomed by Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of Government.

During the visit, bilateral meetings on issues of mutual interest are expected to be held as well as a meeting between the Heads of the Central Asia countries and the European Council President is to take place.

Photo: t.me/KZgovernment