    European Commission recommends easing restrictions on travel to EU

    4 May 2021, 17:42

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The European Commission on Monday called on the member states of the European Union (EU) to grant entry to travellers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation.

    «The Commission proposes to allow entry to the EU for non-essential reasons not only for all persons coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation, but also all people who have received the last recommended dose of an EU-authorised vaccine,» the EU's executive arm said in a press release, adding that a vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation should also be accepted, Xinhua reports.

    Non-essential travel regardless of individual vaccination status is currently permitted from seven countries with a good epidemiological situation.

    The Commission called for «continued vigilance» in view of the emergence of coronavirus variants of concern and proposed the use of a new «emergency brake mechanism,» which would limit the risk of such variants entering the EU.

    The proposal is to be discussed this week at the Council of the EU.


