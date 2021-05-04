Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
European Commission recommends easing restrictions on travel to EU

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
4 May 2021, 17:42
BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The European Commission on Monday called on the member states of the European Union (EU) to grant entry to travellers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation.

«The Commission proposes to allow entry to the EU for non-essential reasons not only for all persons coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation, but also all people who have received the last recommended dose of an EU-authorised vaccine,» the EU's executive arm said in a press release, adding that a vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation should also be accepted, Xinhua reports.

Non-essential travel regardless of individual vaccination status is currently permitted from seven countries with a good epidemiological situation.

The Commission called for «continued vigilance» in view of the emergence of coronavirus variants of concern and proposed the use of a new «emergency brake mechanism,» which would limit the risk of such variants entering the EU.

The proposal is to be discussed this week at the Council of the EU.


