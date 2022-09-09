Go to the main site
    European Central Bank raises interest rates by 75 basis points

    9 September 2022, 12:11

    FRANKFURT. KAZINFORM The European Central Bank's (ECB) Governing Council decided today to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 75 basis points.

    Accordingly, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 1.25 percent, 1.50 percent and 0.75 percent respectively, with effect from 14th September, 2022, the ECB said in a statement today, WAM reports.

    Following the raising of the deposit facility rate to above zero, the two-tier system for the remuneration of excess reserves is no longer necessary. The Governing Council therefore decided today to suspend the two-tier system by setting the multiplier to zero.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

